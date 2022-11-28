(WHTM) – Domino’s Pizza is getting in on the Cyber Monday holiday with a cheesy deal for its social media followers.

On Monday the pizza chain’s official Twitter account announced that five people will receive a $100 e-gift card in their direct messages.

How can you get in on the chance to win some free pizza? Domino’s says all you need to do is reply to their tweet with #DominosCyberMonday telling them your favorite pizza topping.

The campaign began trending on Twitter with the deal’s hashtag and thousands of people responding with their favorite topping. Some of the most popular responses were pepperoni, pineapple, and bacon.

According to Domino’s website, they offer eight different meat toppings and 15 non-meat toppings ranging from different cheeses, fruits, and vegetables.

According to a February 2021 YouGov poll, the most liked pizza topping in the United States is pepperoni, followed by sausage and mushrooms. Extra cheese and unions rounded out the top five.

At the bottom of the poll were anchovies with 61% of voters saying they dislike them. Eggplant, artichokes, broccoli, and pineapple were the other bottom four toppings among the more than 6,000 adults who participated.

The poll also found 31% of Americans prefer thin crust and 29% want the regular crust.