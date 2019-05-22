Missed Vineyard Vines? Other ways to find it and save at Target

If you slept in Saturday, you missed Target's latest red-hot collaboration with a high-end brand.

Just like the store's Lilly Pulitzer line in 2015, deeply discounted items bearing the pink whale logo of preppy clothing brand Vineyard Vines flew off the shelves Saturday morning. Many brick-and-mortar stores sold out before noon. On Target.com, most everything had disappeared by 7 a.m.

Vineyard Vines may not have quite the same exclusivity as Lilly Pulitzer, but both collections show how much shoppers love a great deal on a hot name brand at Target.

Fortunately, you don't need to get up at 3 a.m. to get a deal there most of the time.

Other ways to save at Target

Cheapism.com says catching a designer sale, however, is just one way to save at Target.

If you missed the Vineyard Vines sale, Cheapism says you can still save big money at Target with:

- Target's RedCard: Earn 5% cash back on almost everything, and get free two-day delivery with their store credit card.

-Target's app, which now includes Cartwheel (formerly a standalone app). The app alerts you to upcoming sales, offers surprise deals, and has digital coupons for Cartwheel customers only.

-Rain checks: Target has one of the best rain check policy for sale items that are sold out, with two exceptions: no rain checks for final clearance or for limited edition lines like Vineyard Vines.

-Red Sticker Clearance, with up to 70% off: Look on endcaps and at the back of the store for these end-of-season markdowns. Patio furniture and grills often go Red Sticker as early as July, to make way for back-to-school supplies, which use the same area in the store.

That covers the majority of the store's stock.

Doesn't that stink?

No such luck with the designer lines. On these, if you snooze, you lose.

Discount Vineyard Vines clothing is supposed to be available for a few weeks, which means you may want to check back periodically through the month of June to see if more appears.

Right now, the initial batch of Vines clothing is sold out at most stores, however. Doesn't that stink?

Why such a limited supply? Because those brands don't want to dilute their image with too much discount merchandise, so they agree to sell it for only a short time.

If you didn't find one of those $29 Vineyard Vines shirts that sold out on Target's website Saturday morning, you can now find several thousand of them for sale on eBay for $50 or more.

Where to find discount Vineyard Vines

If you don't mind used merchandise, you can find lots of gently worn Vineyard Vines shirts (pre-Target sale) for as little as $15 at eBay.

Meantime, Nordstrom Rack almost always has discounted Vineyard Vines items.

And the website 6 p.m. typically has a lot of deep discounts on Vineyard Vines.

At least the Vineyard Vines items are not as pricey as Target's Lilly Pulitzer dresses, which were offered on eBay for several hundred dollars when that line sold out.

As always, don't waste your money.

____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

"Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.