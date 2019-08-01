Don’t buy, feed any pig ear dog treats, CDC urges amid salmonella outbreak

ATLANTA (WHTM) – Federal health officials are now telling people not to buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets, including any that may already be in homes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contact with pig ear dog treats “from many different suppliers” is the likely source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 127 people from 33 states, including six people in Pennsylvania.

Thirty-four ill people have been added to the investigation in the last two weeks. Twenty-six people have been hospitalized.

Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins on July 3 after one pig ear tested positive for salmonella.

However, the CDC now says it has not identified a single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats. Product testing, it says, has identified many different strains of salmonella in pig ears from various brands and suppliers.

The CDC says people can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who ate the treats, and dogs might get sick after eating them.

If you have pig ear treats in your home, the CDC says to throw them away in a secure container so that your pets and other animals can’t eat them.