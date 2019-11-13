Don’t fall for Costco coupon scam on Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Steer clear of this scam on social media.

Costco says a $75 “anniversary” coupon advertised on Facebook is a scam.

The scam asks people to share the Facebook post and complete several surveys. Links lead to websites not operated or sponsored by Costco where people are prompted to enter personal details like their name, address and phone number.

After they complete all the steps, people are asked to sign up for “reward offers” by applying for a credit card or a paid subscription service. Anyone who completes the steps is eligible for the “anniversary” coupon.

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a scam and in no way affiliated with Costco,” the company wrote on Facebook.