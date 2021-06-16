Don’t like small talk? Amazon Alexa can help

The updated Amazon Alexa Plus is on display in Amazon’s Day 1 building in Seattle on Sept. 20, 2018. (Photo By GRANT HINDSLEY/AFP/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following a difficult year of social distancing, virtual gatherings and distant learning, Americans are ready for their return to normal, but getting there can be tough. That’s where Amazon’s Alexa can help.

According to an online survey from The Harris Poll, more than half of the nearly 2,000 respondents say starting conversations with people they don’t know makes them nervous.

To help, Alexa teamed up with the author of Small Talk Hacks, Akash Karia, to share tips for having more engaging conversations with confidence.

All you have to do is say, “Alexa, help me small talk” on any Alexa-enabled device. You can even get tips via the Alexa mobile app.

Here are a few of Alexa’s responses:

Ask follow-up questions. Like a good tennis match, a good conversation flows back and forth.

Use your surroundings. Topics for conversation are all around you.

Repeating someone’s words back to them, or mirroring, encourages the speaker to talk more.

“This past year of virtual communication has been hard, and it’s normal to feel nervous as you prepare for social gatherings and face-to-face conversations after so long,” Karia said. “I teamed up with Amazon Devices to make my tips accessible to everyone with the Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled device.”

‘Alexa, thank you.’