(WHTM) — All of us are looking for a bargain this holiday season. However, some of the bargains could be low quality or even dangerous counterfeit goods.

The U.S. customs is warning buyers about counterfeit goods. Apple products, jewelry, Nike products, all have the potential to have counterfeit duplicates. You might even see counterfeit World Series and Super Bowl Rings.

Don’t be fooled, these all can be fake. U.S. Customs and Border Protection have collected a haul of all the counterfeit goods they have seized.

Branch Chief Eric Zizelman said fake goods can fall apart or be dangerous. “You could have some sort of safety risk with that,” said Zizelman. “You are not going to get the same quality product as if you bought a genuine product.”

Katie Skerchock bought a counterfeit iPhone charger that almost set her house on fire. “This is a fire hazard, I mean who knows,” said Skerchock.

It can be really easy for companies to cover up fake products with logos that appear to be real. Zizelman said that it is easy to ship products in a generic box and not realize it is counterfeit until you open the product.

Zizelman says to protect yourself you should:

Beware of designer items at prices that seem too low

Check online sellers’ reviews carefully

The bottom line, if the item seems it is priced too low, be suspicious. It could be a fake, so don’t waste your money.