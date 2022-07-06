(WHTM) — Has your air conditioner cranking lately? Brace yourself: utilities are predicting some big bills in July and August.

Everywhere you look you see predictions of soaring electric bills this summer.

Latrice Bess worries about her next bill.

“All this heat we have, you have to keep your air conditioner running,” Bess said. “Inflation is beating us up out here!”

That is on top of the rising gas and grocery bills.

So, what is behind the predictions? Summer heat waves and the rising price of natural gas. Which produces most of the country’s electricity.

But there is no need to panic, or sweat. The local hardware store should have some inexpensive things you can buy to lower your bill, including some furnace filters that ow alert you when yours is getting clogged.

“It’s Bluetooth enabled and it sends a signal to your smartphone to tell you it’s time to change your filter,” Ace Hardware’s John Doucleff said. He also recommends buying a fan, which makes you feel cooler for just pennies. Then turn up the thermostat.

Utilities say every degree higher saves 2% to 3% on your bill.

The website Nerdwallet says you can do other simple fixes, such as:

Seal leaks around windows and doors

Close the blinds

Swap out old lightbulbs for energy-saving LED bulbs

Don’t run the oven on hot days.

Use smart power strips which cuts off the electricity to devices when they are not being used

Lastly, if you are struggling to pay a bill, Nerdwallet’s Kimberly Palmer says that you should apply for help.

“The first step is to call your utility company and see if they offer any programs or payment plans or payment forgiveness to help you get through that difficult period,” Palmer said.

That way you don’t have pay the bill all at once, and you don’t waste your money.