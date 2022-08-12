(WHTM) — Home Depot and Lowes have been battling for our dollars since 1978. But, there’s still no clear winner.

That’s because the biggest difference is cosmetic. Investopedia.com says home depot has an “Industrial esthetic,” with a feeling that is geared toward professionals.

Lowes, it says, is more for “first-time home improvement customers,” with lower shelves, and more floor displays of patio furniture and holiday items. As for prices, recent comparisons by Marketwatch and others have found the two chains are so competitive that prices are almost identical, again with no winner.

But from the “doesn’t that stink file”, assuming these two big chains always have the lowest prices.

A Marketwatch survey found prices on cleaning supplies, home decor, small appliances, and batteries are often higher at Home Depot and Lowes. Grab some without checking prices and you might say doesn’t that stink? Marketwatch found Duracell AAs for 30% less at Walmart and Costco.

And don’t forget about your independent hardware store: which may have great end-of-summer clearance sales. So you don’t waste your money.