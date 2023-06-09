(WHTM) — Remember price wars? That was when every store tried to offer lower prices than the competition.

During the past two years, prices went just one way: up.

We haven’t seen that since before the pandemic. But that is starting to change, and some new reports say price wars may soon be coming back.

Aldi has just cut prices on 250 grocery items, saving shoppers $60 million according to Bloomberg News.

Aldi’s message, Bloomberg says, is that “price wars are coming back.”

It means Walmart and other retailers that promise low prices may have to cut some of their prices to match Aldi, on items like cheese, chicken, and nutrition bars.

And this may be just the first crack in the armor of rising prices, as consumers finally close their wallets and refuse to pay more.

And from the “Doesn’t that Stink” file: The upside and downside of price wars. The good, of course, is that shoppers will save money and that price hikes will have to slow.

The bad: This is a sign of consumers retrenching, which often leads to a recession. Consumers stop spending, layoffs increase, and the economy gets worse.

Already Macy’s and Target have reported slower sales this spring, as three years of heavy pandemic spending comes to a close.