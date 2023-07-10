Amazon Prime Day is coming soon, which is two days of constantly changing deals. But before you pull out the laptop and credit card, some things you may want to hold off buying.

Mark your calendar: July 11 and 12 is Prime Day 2023. Savvy shoppers know it it is a great time to buy home goods and small appliances.

How to shop? The first thing you need to do is join Amazon Prime. Second, check Amazon every hour or two, as deals change constantly. Lastly, create a watch list so you receive an alert when the price drops consumer reports say to expect huge markdowns on Amazon-related items such as:

Alexa devices

Ring doorbells and camera

Fire sticks

Kindles

Amazon Basics Merchandise

But from the doesn’t-that-stink file: buying the wrong things on Amazon Prime Day.

Consumer reports say Black Friday, not Prime Day is the best time to buy a big-screen TV unless you wanted an Amazon-branded TV. In addition, gaming consoles tend to have the best deals on Black Friday.

But it is still a great week to shop, especially since competitors like Best Buy and Target will be holding big sales on their own this week.

The bottom line is that you will find lots of deals on household goods and fewer on really big items, especially those big screen TVs, that way you don’t waste your money.