(WHTM) — If you are a renter, the is some good news this spring: landlords have slowed down their rent hikes after two years of bug increases, but the news is still not all good.

Nurse’s aide Diamond Trimble just released a letter from her landlord informing her that her rent is about to go up from $650 to 1,025, over 30%.

It’s going to hurt me, tremendously,” Trimble said. “I got the letter on Feb. 23, so 30 days.”

But she says her apartment is in terrible condition, with broken window treatments, a moldy bathroom ceiling, and an oven that hasn’t worked in months. The landlord has promised some renovations, but Trimble says she wants to see them first.

This is happening across the country, as landlords who haven’t raised the rent for two years during the pandemic are now trying to recoup their losses.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Attorney Nick Dinardo of Legal Aid says while some cities have rent control, which prohibits rent hikes of over 5% or 1%, most communities do not.

“When that lease is over, then the landlord only has to give 30 days’ notice before increasing the rent,” Dinard said. “All they can really do at that point is negotiate, they have no legal remedy.”

Legal Aid suggests that you do the following.

Explain why you can’t afford the rent hike

Offer to do some work around the complex to keep your rent down

Finally, ask for a few extra months to find a new place.

Trimble says she is going to have to move.

“There’s nothing I can do or say, basically either pay or leave,” Trimble said.

Your best bet these days is avoiding month-to-month leases, unless you think you will need to move very soon. That way you are locked in and you don’t waste your money.