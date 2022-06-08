(WHTM) — AAA says Pennsylvania gas prices rose again today, to an average of $5.03. So is a road trip vacation still worth it?

Doug Pletcher and his dog are taking a road trip in his 30-foot pill-behind camper. But with his pickup truck guzzling diesel fuel, Doug has decided to shorten his trip.

Other travelers taking a break at a rest stop on Interstate 75 told us gas prices are starting to hit their travel plans. Robert Thompson said he would have to cut costs elsewhere to make up for it.

“It’s a little tough, but we want to see family, so we are just biting the bullet,” Thompson said.

But, high gas prices are just one reason why your summer road trip will be more expensive. Once you get to your destination, you can expect to pay a lot more too. But, how much?

For a hotel, Paula Twidale with AAA said that mid-range hotel prices are up more than 40% this year, with average rates of $200 or more. What if you are renting a car? That will now cost about $100 a day.

Twidale says inflation won’t stop people from traveling but expects RV owners to drive fewer miles.

“So you’re gonna probably see fewer people taking campers. Keep in mind last year and the year before campers were very popular because it was a way for you to kind of contain your environment,” Twidale said.

Twidale’s best advice to save on your summer road trip:

Pack food, and book a suite with a kitchen

If you are visiting an attraction, such as Disney World, stay off the property

Look out for member discounts, like those offered by AAA

Find out if there is a discount for paying in full.

Finally, don’t wait

“People cannot wait for that great deal they think is down the road,” Twidale said.

So, plan early and book early. That way you don’t waste your money.