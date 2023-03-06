(WHTM) — Now that the holidays are hopefully paid off, many people are starting to look for new opportunities. However, employment scams are worse than ever right now.

Springtime is a time to rejuvenate in the yard, and in many cases rejuvenate our careers.

Tracy Bickel found her dream job, working from home for a biotech company that is based in Ireland. She had put her resume on a job site and got a text asking her to answer some questions.

“I got a personal text and that’s how it started,” said Bickel.

After answering some questions by text, Bickel said she got the job. She even received a check for almost $5,000 to cash and get started. Luckily, a bank teller stopped her.

“The bank said it’s fraudulent. I don’t believe this company exists,” said Bickel.

This is called the “fake check” scam. You will be asked to cash it, send some of it back to the company that hired you, and then you can begin your employment.

When it bounces, you’ll be out hundreds of dollars.

During the pandemic, Muriel Casavetes almost fell for the scam after applying for a mystery shopping job that came from CareerBuilder.

She was instructed to test out Walmart’s money gram counter, by cashing a check for $2,000.

“I know I would have been devasted if my savings would have been wiped out,” exclaimed Casavetes.

CareerBuilder stated that you might receive an email that looks like CareerBuilder job offers. However, these messages spoof their logo and are attempting to scam you.

You should look for the following red flags when applying for a job:

There is no face-to-face interview

It is an “international” company

You receive a check before you start working

CareerBuilder and similar sites say they are constantly looking for fake job offers like these, but you need to be diligent too, so you don’t waste your money.