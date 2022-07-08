(WHTM) — Remember a year ago, when millions of Americans were retiring early or quitting their jobs? But the economy has gone downhill since then and some of those people are now un-retiring.

Easier this year, it was reported that there is “The Great Resignation”. There were millions of people who decided not to return to the rat race after the pandemic.

Among them, was former tv producer Jake Leber, who wanted a slower pace.

“Finding Joy in the day-to-day is so much more important,” Leber said.

Now, though, with high inflation, the end of stimulus programs, and growing consumer malaise. A new report says many of those people are un-retiring. CNBC says the hot new trend is un-retirement. With a growing number of people rethinking their plans.

A CNBC chart shows the number of people returning to the workplace this year. So from, the “doesn’t that stink file”, why some people are being forced to retire: the soaring cost of living.



Inflation is running over 8%, throwing a wrench into some of the best-made retirement plans. CNBC says covid fears have also faded for many people. Making them feel better about stepping back into the workplace.

Jake, though, is not ready to come back. He’s enjoying the new opportunities the great resignation offered.

One bit of good news for retirees, social security benefits increased 6% in January, and could increase more next year. So, don’t waste your money!