If you visit a Marriot, Hilton, or Hyatt hotel on a regular basis, you can build up reward points toward a free stay. Airbnb and VRBO however have not had a program like that until now.

Caitlin Ignatowski is an Airbnb host who rents her downstair apartment to dozens of people each year. She says that her apartment has been very busy in recent months.

Airbnb and VRBO have both exploded in popularity in recent years, starting during the pandemic when many people did not want to stay in a hotel, but many vacationers have complained the home-sharing services did not offer a rewards program.

So, Ignatowski last year started a rewards program of her own, giving discounts to travelers who booked their rental a second time.

“For returning people who stay again, I actually do half the cleaning fee,” Ignatowski said.

But, both Airbnb and VRBO are adding a rewards program called One Key, where you will earn cash that you can use on Expedia websites, including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Orbitz. It is part of VRBO’s recent merger with the Expedia Group.

That will be great news for travelers who want to stay at the same rental over and over again,.

So, a reward for frequent travelers should be good news to travelers and hosts alike.

Finally, if you stay at a hotel booked through Expedia or one of its sites, you will also earn points you can then spend on a VRBO home rental.

