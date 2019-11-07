7 things to never keep in your wallet

These days, most of us are always on guard against identity theft, changing passwords frequently and never giving information to a stranger who calls us on the phone.

But then why are you still carrying so many risky things in your purse or wallet?

Kiplinger Personal Finance has released a list of things you should never carry in your purse or wallet due to what could happen if it is ever lost or stolen.

If your billfold is bursting at the seams, Kiplinger says that’s a red flag that you are carrying too much, and it could become a nightmare to replace in the event of theft.

Things to never keep in your wallet

Kiplinger says tp make sure you are not carrying:

— Your Social Security card

— An older Medicare card that shows your Social (newer Medicare cards use a different number).

— A password cheat sheet for your phone, Facebook, Instagram, or especially your bank account.

— A spare house key: Remember, your wallet has your home address on the driver’s license. Put two and two together, and a thief will know where to use that house key.

— Blank checks: Yes, it’s old school but many people still carry one. Bad idea.

— Gift cards: Leave those home, too. They can be spent without any trace, and are non-refundable if lost in most cases.

Doesn’t that Stink?

And from the doesn’t that stink file: carrying more than one or two credit cards in your wallet.

If it’s stolen, thieves can make a lot of purchases quickly, leaving you saying “doesn’t that stink?” Leave those store credit cards you use once a year at home.

One last tip: Take a smartphone photo or make a copy of any important documents in your wallet so if it does get lost, you can easily get replacements, so you don’t waste your money.

______________________________

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.