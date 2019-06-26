All the things millennials won’t buy

Do you use fabric softener in your laundry? Do you eat cereal for breakfast?

Some businesses that make those products are concerned those items won’t be around in another 20 years because many millennials refuse to buy them.

Millennials are people in their 20s and 30s who were born roughly between 1980 and 2000 (though the dates are a bit flexible). Baby Boomer society blames them for a lot of things, including hurting some popular brands.

Common items many of them are skipping

A recent report in Cheat Sheet.com says many millennials refuse to buy…

Fabric softener: They want natural cleaning products.

Diamonds: As newlyweds save up for expensive homes, they are buying smaller diamonds or other stones.

National brand beer: They prefer local craft beer.

Motorcycles: Ever notice riders tend to be older? That’s a problem for any business.

Bars of soap: Many millennials prefer Axe or Old Spice body wash, not dad’s bar of Ivory or Dial soap.

Cereal: Many millennials prefer energy bars and healthy morning options like yogurt, or they just don’t have time for a sit-down breakfast.

Doesn’t that stink?

But from the doesn’t that stink file: one millennial trend that can end up costing them a lot of money.

Cheat Sheet says many millennials don’t like bulk groceries, what you find at Sam’s Club and Costco. They don’t stock up as their parents did.

The report claims many millennials prefer eating on the go, dining out, or using Uber Eats and Door Dash for quick delivery. If you are watching the budget (and trying to save for that first house), you may say doesn’t that stink?

It’s unlikely these items will completely disappear. But until young people start buying them sales are likely to continue to drop.

Of course, all this may change when millennials hit their 40s and start turning into their parents. It usually happens.

As always, don’t waste your money.

