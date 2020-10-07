Amazon Prime Day inches closer

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! But with the big sales falling in October instead of July this year, it really makes sense to think of it as your early Black Friday.

Prime Day is normally two days of crazy deals in July, but pandemic shortages forced Amazon to postpone it to Tuesday Oct. 13 and Wednesday Oct. 14.

Deal News‘ Julie Ramhold says smart shoppers won’t wait for Black Friday to do their shopping. “I would advise people to make it a holiday shopping event if they are not already. I do think Amazon will be trying to emphasize that, given that we have seen shipping delays all year.”

She says she expects big markdowns on all Amazon related items such as Alexa devices, Ring doorbells and cameras, Fire sticks, Kindles, Amazon Basics merchandise. Plus, lots of electronics and kitchen items.

It should be more holiday themed, and less of a summer yard sale this year.

The downside of holiday shopping in October instead of Black Friday is that it can be tough choosing gifts so far in advance — plus you don’t get to touch and see them in person. With most stores closed this year on Thanksgiving night, however, shopping early is probably a good idea.

With continued product shortages and shipping delays, ordering those holiday gifts in October could be a smart move, so you don’t waste your money.

