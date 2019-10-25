Attorney general sues popular home warranty company

Millions of American homeowners purchase home warranties to protect from a furnace, air conditioner or kitchen appliance breakdown.

But many people complain that the warranty they bought for peace of mind has turned them down when they need it most.

It was just over a year ago Corey Kissell told us his 25-year-old central air unit started blowing warm air one day.

“The AC line was hot. There was no moisture or condensation on it,” he said.

Kessell and his wife Kristi thought their $400 warranty from Choice Home Warranty would take care of it, with their promise of, “If we can’t fix it, we’ll replace it.”

So they were stunned when the company denied their claim.

This is a common complaint with home warranties. People buy them because their appliances are getting old. After all, you don’t really need one a year or two after you replaced all your kitchen appliances or air conditioning.

Now, in 2019, Arizona’s Attorney General has just filed fraud charges against Choice Home, claiming they often deny claims and in some cases exclude refrigerators and air conditioners.

In 2015, meantime, Choice Home paid a $700,000 settlement to the state of New Jersey to settle a case over repairs denied when customers did not provide years worth of service records. Choice Home is not commenting on the suit but promised us it would re-examine the Kissell’s complaint.

“I’m very upset,” Corey Kissell said. “I took out the home warranty for a purpose, that if something did go wrong it could be covered.”

Home warranties can be a good purchase. But to protect yourself:

— Research the company online before you buy one, and read reviews and complaints.

— Look at their Better Business Bureau record.

— Save all service receipts to prove you had it professionally cleaned and inspected annually.

— Find out if you can you use your own professional repairman, or are required to use only the repairman they send you when he can get to you?

Make sure you’re good with their terms, so you don’t waste your money.

