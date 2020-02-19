Beware coronavirus scams that steal your identity

When it comes to the coronavirus, first came the news reports, then came the conspiracy theories, and now come the scams to steal your money and your identity.

The FTC says scammers and hackers are following the headlines.

The agency warns about a sudden surge in phishing emails that appear to be from the CDC, with information about COVID-19 cases near you, or where to find a vaccine.

Click the links in these and they may give you a virus; not coronavirus, fortunately, but more likely a computer virus.

Or worse, they will convince you to re-login to Outlook, where you will land on a copycat Microsoft page, where they will get your personal information.

Some of these messages are so legitimate-looking, the email appears to come from CDC.gov. B

But a closer look reveals it is really CDC.gov.org, which is not correct, and takes you to a non-government site.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the conspiracy theories going viral as well.

Wired magazine calls the coronavirus outbreak “a petri dish for conspiracy theories” on Twitter and Facebook. Doesn’t that stink?

One theory claims the U.S. government knew it was coming because Lysol bottles already say Lysol “kills human coronavirus.” But coronaviruses have been around for years: COVID-19 is a new version never seen before.

Bottom line: As with any email never respond with personal information, so you stay safe and you don’t waste your money.

