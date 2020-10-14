Beware of fake DMV service websites

During this pandemic, many of us are trying to avoid long waits in crowded rooms so we’re trying online services.

Need to renew your license plates soon, but you don’t want to stand in a long line with other drivers during this pandemic? Then you may decide to renew online — but beware!

Many drivers decided to opt for this instead: online renewals. But the Better Business Bureau says many drivers are ending up ripped off by lookalike websites.

The BBB says more and more people are ending up on fake state sites when they google for “license plate” or “registration renewals.” You may get your plates renewed, but you can be charged another $25 to $100 for them to do it for you and that stinks.

The FTC this year sued the Florida company behind dozens of lookalike websites like “Online DMV Services,” but many still have the state’s name on their website.

Look for the fine print that says it is “not affiliated” with any government agency.

If you go to a motor vehicle website for the first time inspect it carefully to make sure it is the real state site so you don’t waste your money.