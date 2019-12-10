Beware unboxed gifts arriving, ruining surprise

If you have young children, you’ve probably heard of LOL Surprise, a box filled with dolls to surprise a little girl.

But one mom is furious with the way that gift arrived unboxed on her doorstep, ruining her Christmas surprise.

Nicole Buchman says her Black Friday order of a LOL Surprise camper arrived in its original packaging at the front door of her home, not in a discreet cardboard box, and beat up, with the bottom ripped open.

But the worst part was that her little girl saw it. “I ordered my 5-year-old daughter the LOL Glamper from Target,” she said. “She’s been talking about it all year. It’s her favorite present; that’s all she wants.”

But Christmas came early this year, Buchman said.

“She comes home from school and it’s sitting on the front porch, not in a shipping box, it’s just sitting there,” she said. “She was ecstatic because she got the LOL Glamper, which was supposed to be her big present from Santa.”

Warning posted in shipping details

We checked with Target and found the retailer does indeed warn about unboxed items on its website, when it comes to items that ship in their original packaging (such as playsets, foosball tables, and other larger items).

However, you need to click the “shipping details” on that item to find it.

If you click on “details,” a new window opens up, saying, “This item won’t be concealed in a Target box.” It suggests that parents:

Have it sent to their workplace

Have it sent to a relative’s house

Have it shipped to their local store for pickup

Buchman, however, feels the warning should have been more prominent.

“I never imagined it would not ship in a shipping box,” she said.

But this should be a caution to parents: If you’re not sure how a toy ships, use the “ship to store” feature instead. Otherwise, Santa may come early this year.

Check that website carefully and don’t waste your money.

___________________

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com