Charmin Forever Roll: Will shoppers buy it?

Here we go again with another tradition thrown out the door by millennials, young people who don’t like to buy what their parents bought for decades.

This time, it’s toilet paper.

People in their 20s are turning the world upside down, with many young people no longer buying:

Bars of soap;

Fabric softener;

Breakfast cereal and more.

Now, add toilet paper to the list, according to a report on CNBC (don’t ask what they are using instead).

Procter and Gamble responded to these changing tastes with the Forever Roll: a month’s supply of toilet paper in one giant roll.

Charmin’s Forever Roll holds 850 sheets, works with its own holder and is designed to last a single person an entire month.

P&G tells CNBC it’s designed for busy single people who don’t have time or space to stock up.

It’s getting rave reviews from millennials, with the fashion website The Cut saying “we live along in small rentals, and are constantly working” (so this is perfect for us).

Problem for older homes

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file: yet another roll that won’t fit your home’s holder.

The popular “mega” rolls sold these days are too big for the ceramic holder in older houses and apartments. Often you have to use 20 or 30 sheets just to make the roll fit into the holder.

If the Charmin Forever Roll has you tied up in knots and vowing you’ll never buy it, that’s probably intentional.

Charmin knows that many older people will want nothing to do with it and has no plans to phase out their standard paper.

But it sure is generating a lot of publicity for a topic we don’t think about much.

Whatever you buy, don’t waste your money.

