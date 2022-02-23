(WHTM) — Looking for an affordable used car for you or perhaps a teenager? Good luck! It’s the toughest used car market in history. But we have some ways to maybe find a deal.

Laurie Boyers is trying to buy her 16-year-old daughter an affordable first car. But, she is finding nothing!

Everything she finds on dealer websites is high mileage or high price. Like many parents looking for a safe used car, Laurie is facing the worst car market in a generation.

“I am finding the average car price for a 50 thousand mile car is about $25,000!” Boyers said.

Used car prices are up 20% to 40% in the past year due to the new car shortage. It’s leaving budget buyers looking at 150,000 miles or title issues.

“Some of them have salvage or rebuilt titles to them, which is going to cause issues of where they came from, their past history,” Boyers said.

So, what are your options if you want something in the 10 or 15 thousand dollar range that won’t break down the day after you buy it?

Start by expanding your search area.

“If you are fixated on finding exactly what you near your house, you are not going to find the car,” Karl Brauer of iseecars.com says

Brauer also says to do the following:

Check dealers within a two to three hour drive.

Check sites like Carvana and Zoom that scour the whole country

Ask neighbors, and check Facebook Marketplace for local cars without dealer markup



“Whether it is private dealers or dealers like Carvana or Zoom you can not even leave your house and have it delivered,” Brauer said,

Finally, independent car dealer Gary Heflin says you can save thousands buying a car, like a civic or corolla, instead of their SUV siblings, the CRV or RAV-4.

“SUVs and trucks, the large utes, are very popular still. The best value is probably a sedan,” Heflin said.

Laurie Boyers may have to downsize to a more basic car, saving the SUV for later. But, as always don’t waste your money.