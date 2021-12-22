Don’t Waste Your Money: Airline hold times and Delta’s solution

(WHTM) — If you have tried to call an airline lately, you most likely found yourself waiting hours and hours for a live person. But, there may finally be some good news, at least from Delta.

Dana Meyer was flying to a Disabled American Veterans meeting and barely made it. “It was horrible I was on hold for a long time, transferred multiple times, and still could reach the person who could fix my flight.”

By now, most travelers had hoped calling an airline would be easier. But, a new Wall Street Journal report says it is still tough, saying “your hold time will be approximately one zillion hours.”

Janet Sanders was trying to leave New Orleans before Hurricane Idea. “When we were in New Orleans trying to get some information, we were on for a half a day. It was a long, long wait,” Sanders said.

There are a number of reasons why it can be so tough o reach an airline these days, from COVID-related staffing shortages to the fact that so many people are trying to change their flights, or having the airline change their flight times.

But Delta says things are improving as they have just added 1,200 call center agents, emailing customers to say, “We know our call wait times have been frustrating. We continue to do everything possible to meet – and exceed – your expectations. Average wait times have been reduced since June and continue to shorten every week.”

The Points Guy suggests:

Call early

say “existing reservation”

leave a callback number and let them call you

Meyer got through, but too late. “It was very frustrating and then I ended up missing my flight.”

Finally, the Points Guy says if you can’t get through by phone, try messaging via their app or Twitter. That way, you get through and you don’t waste your money.