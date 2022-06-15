(WHTM) — Thousands of air travelers this year are getting an unpleasant suppose a few days or even a few weeks before their flight. The airline changes its itinerary! Which creates all sorts of travel hassles.

Jon Myers is planning a late fall trip with friends, so he found a great fare on an American Airlines flight. But, a few weeks later, he received an unexpected email.

“I get an email from American Airlines, saying we have changed the departure time on your flight from 4:10 to 7:50 in the morning, which is 8 hours and 20 minutes,” Myers said.

Welcome to the summer of the changed itinerary. When airlines are changing flight times for millions of travelers, according to the Washington Post.

It said American, United, Delta, and even southwest are still rebuilding their schedules after the pandemic.

“Labor shortages and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand has led us to adjust a fraction of our scheduled flying,” American Airlines told the Post.

Jon Myers thinks there should be some sort of rule against it.



“But 4 months in advance, changing it 8 hours and 20 minutes? No, no, no.”

The Points Guys say if this happens to you:

Request a better flight at the same fare

Ask for someone miles as compensation for your troubles



Myers just hopes it doesn’t happen again

“So far, they haven’t changed the return flight,” Myers said.

Until regular business travel returns, don’t be su[prised to see airlines continue to juggle their schedules. So, double-check your flights, so you don’t waste your money.