Have you heard about — or even experienced — the Southwest Airlines debacle that occurred over Christmas of 2022?

If you were lucky enough to not experience it, you most likely hope that it never happens to you.

Hypothetically, if this did happen to you, it is important to know that some airlines have eliminated all phone help.

Many Southwest passengers were out of luck when the airline canceled many holiday flights.

“If you want to talk to somebody you have to wait in 5-hour lines,” said a customer who was waiting for his flight.

The only hope for these customers in most cases is to talk to a friendly phone representative.

This recently happened to Patricia Magruder while she was planning a trip.

Magruder was having trouble getting a voucher from Frontier Airlines to work, so she picked up the phone and called Frontier.

After dialing the number Magruder realized something. “They said the phone lines were shut off,” said Magruder.

That’s right, Frontier Airlines recently shut down their customer service phone lines, forcing travelers like Magruder to talk to an online chat system. Magruder struggled to use the online chat.

“They said go to the chat and we’ll take care of you through the chat,” said Magruder.

Frontier confirmed that its customer care services are now fully digital with a chat box on their website.

There are many other airlines that use online customer chat systems instead of phone calls. Startup discounter “Breeze Airways” also requires an online chat or email.

Whether or not your airline takes phone calls or requires an online chat, it is important that you are fully prepared to face problems before you leave your house.

One way to be prepared is to make sure you have the airline’s app on your phone. Even if your airline offers phone help, chatting online is often quicker, as phone wait times can be hours.

Although chat may be more convenient for some, Magruder still isn’t happy.

“For you to not be able to call somebody and talk to them, it’s just not fair,” said Magruder.

Discount airlines are a great way to save money traveling… just know the downsides so you don’t waste your money.