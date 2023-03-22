Remember during pre-COVID times, when you would order from amazon and get your order within two days? We know the pandemic slowed that down but why are so many orders taking so long three years later?

Latosha Wright loved the speedy delivery that came with Amazon Prime, but she started noticing the packages were not coming when they said they would come. Instead, of a familiar brown box at the door, she started receiving emails about delays.

“I get an email stating the package would be delayed…like gift cards I ordered. Gift cards!” Wright said.

So, her gift ended up being late.

“I have even written to the Attorney General’s office because I was so frustrated by the number of delays,” Wright stated.

So why is that package taking longer in 2023, than it did in 2019 in pre-pandemic times? It turns out in many cases that it is not amazon’s fault, but other sellers getting it to Amazon.

A recent report from Vox found other Amazon Prime customers complaining that they don’t have two-day shipping anymore.

In a screenshot provided by Vox, a Ring doorbell had a six-day delivery estimate, but in most cases, the slowdown is with third-party sellers that now dominate the site.

Amazon explained to Insider that Prime two-day shipping refers to the amount of time that it takes for your item to arrive once it has been processed and shipped.

Need it quickly? Look for items that say “get it tomorrow” which typically means that it is already in the warehouse.

“I thought two-day shipping meant I would receive the package in two days,” Wright said.

If your order is delayed, the easiest way to contact amazon is through web chat and not by calling them. A chat agent may even rush it our from another seller, so you don’t waste your money.