Don’t Waste Your Money: Amazon price hike

(WHTM) — Millions of us have an Amazon Prime membership, it’s almost a no-brainer if you want fast, free delivery. But is it still worth it, with yet another price hike coming this spring?

Addicted to Amazon, and that blue truck showing up at your doorstep every few days? Then you probably won’t mind spending an extra $20 a year for Amazon Prime, which is raising its annual fee from $119 to $139 in late March.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

But the price has almost doubled from its launch when it was $79 a year for two-day free shipping on most items.

So if you only shop Amazon half a dozen times a year, and don’t use the Prime video service, it may no longer make sense.

After all, you can still get free shipping on most items over $25 without paying for Prime membership.

But, from the “doesn’t that stink” file, many people do not cancel Prime, even if they rarely shop on Amazon, because it is not that simple!

Kiplinger Personal Finance says Amazon does not email you to ask if you want to renew, Instead, it is automatic. So, you need to go to “your account” and then “manage your Prime membership.”

You then have to scroll down, and look for “end membership and benefits.”

Even if you click to cancel it was say “are you sure?” Then, you will have to click again.

So, take a few minutes and figure out how many times you really use Amazon Prime, so you don’t waste your money.