(WHTM) – Uh oh! Amazon Prime Video is about to start adding commercials in the next few weeks. So abc27 wanted to know what shows will be affected, and how to avoid it.

Are you an Amazon Prime member? In that case, like Cara Nicholas, you probably have their video service, among all the other TV streamers you subscribe to.

“I think I have seven or eight different services now,” said Nicholas.

But just like with many of those other services, get ready for commercials!

At the end of January, Amazon says it will add “limited ads to its shows, to provide additional revenue, and help it keep prices down.”

The good news is it will not add commercials to movies that you rent or purchase which would really tick off viewers who just paid $29 to buy Barbie.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, the fact that Amazon will now be the latest service to charge money if you don’t want to watch ads.

For another $2.99 a month, on top of the $15 most members pay, you can avoid commercials.

But this is becoming the norm with streaming TV: Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus are among services that now charge a bit more if you want to avoid ads.

The days of $7 a month ad-free streaming are just about over.

So if you don’t want to see ads consider paying a few extra bucks a month: it’s less than the price of a latte.

As always don’t waste your money.