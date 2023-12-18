Some Amazon customers across the country are looking at their accounts this month, and wondering if they were hacked.

Last Christmas one woman was targeted by the Amazon brushing scam, when a third-party seller sent her items she did not order just to raise their ratings.

A couple of years earlier, another woman fell victim to another scam: Shady third-party sellers who offer low-priced electronics, but then ship an empty box.

Both of those are scams that Amazon is trying to crack down on. But the latest is not a scam: Strange Amazon Hub Lockers showing up in your address books.

“It seemed like I had a hub listed for my 5 most recent that I sending stuff to. I know enough about computers to be dangerous. So I thought it was something I did, but not,” an Amazon shopper said.

Now people are concerned when they first see this because this time of year it’s so important that the gifts you ordered go to the destination where you intended them to go.

Beth Luckett did not know if her account had been hacked. But Amazon tells the hoax-busting site snopes.com that there has been no hacking, saying these locker locations were added as a shipping option to some customer accounts.

So, the bottom line is that your account was not hacked, despite some claims on social media. Amazon is trying to give shoppers more options and it is giving many of them a scare.

As always don’t waste your money.