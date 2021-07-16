Don’t Waste Your Money: Amazon Sweepstakes

(WHTM) — How would you like to win a prize from Amazon? Maybe a free pair of Apple AirPods? Unfortunately, it is a scam and an expensive one as one man just learned.

Brian Hunt, who buys electronics from Amazon, was so excited to receive a text saying “congratulations Brian, you came in second place” in a recent Amazon raffle.

“I received a text message that I thought was from Amazon, telling me there was a giveaway, a sweepstakes. I was going to get a free pair of AirPods, all I had to do was pay for shipping,” Hunt said.

The link went to a page that looked like Amazon and asked for a credit card for shipping.

“Indeed they were only asking for the shipping fee, which I think was $6.00,” Hunt said.

But, a few days later, he received cheap imitation Apple AirPods, followed by a $100 charge.

“And what did they charge you for it? They charged me $6.00 for shipping, but then it was $99.50 a couple of days later,” Hunt said.

The better business bureau is now issuing a warning about this Amazon text scam after hundreds of recent complaints nationwide.

“These sweepstakes and lottery scams, they use text messages, phone calls, social media, even email to sell the scam,” Hunt said.

The BBB’s Sara Kemerer says Amazon is not holding any sweepstakes or raffle. Rather, this is designed to get money or worse.

“These people will just charge to your bank account and ultimately it can lead to identity theft,” Kemerer said.

Hunt is not sure how they got his name and cell number and wishes he had asked some questions first.

“Obviously it had nothing to do with Amazon,” Hunt said.

Remember, if you win sweepstakes never give a credit or debit card, so you don’t waste your money.