Don’t Waste Your Money: Anymore stimulus checks

(WHTM) — Most of us have spent the last of those $1,400 stimulus checks that went out earlier this year. But, Facebook posts continue to talk about a fourth stimulus check.

Even special ones for homeowners or seniors. Social media is full of posts about a fourth stimulus check, while online ads talk about a new stimulus for homeowners and seniors.

“A new 2021 mortgage relief program is giving back $3,708 in savings to homeowners” or ” New stimulus program is giving relief”

The better business bureau (BBB) and AARP are warning about all these ads. They are saying there is no fourth round of stimulus checks, no senior stimulus, and no homeowner stimulus.

From the “Doesn’t that stink” file, why are you seeing so many ads for non-existent programs?

In some cases it is clickbait, to earn money on YouTube. In others, you will get an application to refinance your mortgage.

“There is no congress-approved relief program for mortgage payments for Americans,” the Better Business Bureau said.

Nor is there a new $1,400 stimulus for seniors or anyone else, despite what you see on Facebook. So, don’t waste your money.