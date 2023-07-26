Looking for a new place to rent this fall?

We all know that rent has been rising for the past two years. But something else is going up: Application fees!

Mckenzie and Erick Willett have finally found a new apartment. But this young couple is bitter after losing nearly $400 in application fees at the complex they really wanted.

“It said it would be 80 dollars per adult, application fee, plus 220 dollars, for a total of 380 dollars,” the couple said.

$380 sounded steep but desperate, and with a new baby, they ended up paying it. But they found out some not-great news

“They told us our application was denied due to something being in our credit history.”

What is even worse, the complex was keeping the $380.

“I was under the impression it was going to be refundable.”

But just like with rents, application fees are up for the past three years. It’s not just the application fee, but the background check fee. That can send the cost of applying to an apartment well over $100.

Apartments.com says to do the following:

Ask upfront about application and background check fees.

Make sure the complex has available apartments before your pay anything.

Ask if you get any fees back if you are denied.

Typically, background check fees will not be returned, but the application fee may be.

“I think it’s absolutely insane. More people need to know about these things,” The Willetts said,

So ask questions before you sign the application, so you don’t waste your money.