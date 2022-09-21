(WHTM) — If you are having a problem with your phone or computer, many of us call the company to try to resolve things. But, before you look them up, one woman has a warning.

It started when Cookie Pridemore got a new iPhone 13.

“I got locked out of it, and there was no way I could get back into it. So, I google Apple Customer Service off my husband’s phone,” Pridemore said.

She then called the number that popped up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The woman answered and said she would be more than happy to help me,” Pridemore said.

But, it wasn’t really Apple customer service at all. You see, when you google a tech company’s customer service line, you can easily stubble on to a scam instead, That is what happened to Cookie.

“She was inside my account and zoom, transferring money by Zelle,” Pridemore said.

Within minutes, that “friendly” agent made three $500 dollar money transfers out of Cookie’s bank account.

It was a tech support scam.

The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Sandra Guile has been warning about it for years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They are doing something on the internet, something on a word document, and a popup comes up and says warning you have a virus, and it pops up a number,” Guile said.

The BBB says is careful calling tech companies like Apple or Microsoft, because you may be calling a scammer. Never allow them to look into your phone or computer because they can steal your bank login.

Apple said if you ever get an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be Apple support, just hang up.