(WHTM)– Earlier this week, Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County flipped the switch on a new solar panel array to power its municipal services center.

The township expects to save millions of dollars over the long haul.

The rising cost of utilities may have you considering whether it’s time to go solar but are solar panels right for your home?

Lenn Isaac and his two-year-old son are sold on solar.

“These things are absolutely solid,” — said.

Isaac loves the solar panels set up in his backyard, claiming they save his family several thousand dollars a year in electric costs.

“For the most part I never have a bill over $30 anymore,” Isaac said.

And he got a tax credit.

“I think it was like $18,000 back on,” Isaac said.

But not everyone who has gone solar is happy.

Victoria Parks says she has had nothing but problems after paying more than $20,000 for her rooftop panels in 2022.

“My financing began in October and I don’t have any solar energy,” Parks said.

She’s been waiting on repairs for months.

So should you consider solar panels? The ads are true: they can pay for themselves over time. But before you say yes, there are a number of things you need to check.

The Better Business Bureau says to:

Make sure your roof gets plenty of sun, and ideally faces south or close to it.

Make sure you won’t need a new roof in the next 5 years, or you’ll have to pay to remove the panels!

Check on whether buying or leasing panels is better for you.

Finally, research the solar company. At the bbb website, and through Google reviews.

Parks is still waiting for her panels to work and wishes she had done more homework on her solar installer.

“I still want to have solar energy, but don’t want to deal with this company.”

So consider solar, but research that company thoroughly, and that way you don’t waste your money.