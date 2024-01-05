(WHTM) – With the labor shortage still ongoing this is one of the best times in years to ask for more money at work. But before you do, you need to know how to ask for a raise and how not to.

The good news is this is one of the best times in years to ask for a raise because companies are desperate for workers.

Money magazine says if you are a good employee the boss needs you to stay. So it says:

Learn your worth by checking LinkedIn and Glassdoor, and find what your job pays elsewhere

Then come up with a realistic request, such as three to five percent

Plan your presentation to the boss: ideally, do a mock meeting with a family member

And provide a list of your accomplishments and why you are so awesome and indispensable

But from the doesn’t that stink file, pushing too hard for that raise, and blowing it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Money says if you ask for a raise immediately it might be denied, and you’ll say “Doesn’t that stink.”

Your best bet, the report says, is to ask for that raise in the next few months and say you will earn it.

Still no raise at that point? Consider leaving for something better.

The bottom line is workers are in the driver’s seat this late in the pandemic.

So if you ask for more money politely without making demands you just might get it. That way you don’t waste your money.