The back-to-school sales are in full force right now. But you don’t have kids in school?

Not to worry. It is a great time to buy clothes laptops, and any type of office supplies.

Vondi Wheeler is now shopping back-to-school sales for herself after spending over 20 years shopping for her children. But she and other savvy shoppers are buying pencils notebooks, folders, calculators, and much more.

Walmart’s Matt Goans says that right now is the best time to find a deal on office and paper supplies.

“We have our composition notebooks normally 97 cents on rollback for 50 cents right now, ” Goans said.

It is not just office supplies they are practically giving away this month. If you need a new laptop, you will find great deals; and you don’t even have to be a student.

There are many value laptops at stores such as Best Buy.

“You have so many Apple options. Whether it is something like the iMac. The portability of the MacBook,” Liz Lough of Best Buy said.

So even if your kids are grown or if you do not have children, August is a great time to snag a deal. This way, you don’t waste your money.