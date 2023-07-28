(WHTM) – “Back to School” sales are underway but not on everything students need.

This year, surveys say many parents are cutting back because of high prices but abc27 has some tips to keep those costs down.

Even though inflation is easing it’s still top of mind for parents like Tonya Youngbird.

“I’m a single parent, so it’s a lot,” said Youngbird.

The good news is stores are running great sales now on basic supplies like these fifty-cent folders and notebooks at Walmart.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DealNews.com says now is the best time to buy notebooks, backpacks, and laptops before the best deals sell out, but it says you may want to wait when it comes to fall clothing because it’s priced high right now. It says the big clothing sales start Labor Day Weekend and continue through September.

From the doesn’t that stink file, overpaying the name brand fall clothing at the mall.

After all, kids can wear their summer clothes through September, but if you need some new fall clothing this month then consider a used clothing chain like “Once Upon a Child.”

“We’re about 70 percent off true retail price, you can come here and find all the brands your kids like under one roof,” says (INSERT NAME AFTER VIDEO!!!!!!!!!!!!)

The one thing you might want to buy new is gym shoes. No child wants to start school with their mud-covered summer shoes.

Finally, even if you don’t have kids in school, the next month is a great time to buy a new MacBook, tablet, or laptop because stores are running big laptop sales, and that way you don’t waste your money.