(WHTM) — With a little over a month before the end of summer vacation, parents are starting to look for ways to save before their kids head back to class.

Almost everything in the United States is more expensive right now as inflation rates continue to rise. However, school supplies can still be found at great prices.

Walmart has a wide variety of back-to-school items for under a dollar. “Trying to be mindful of where the dollars are going, and making sure the dollars make sense,” said Angel Ballard, a Walmart shopper.

Last year’s shortages of items seems to be over, according to Walmart Manager Brad Terry. “We have seen a lot of the backlogs of the few years past have cleared, and we have an excess of inventory, We have a lot of product,” Terry said.

If you’re looking for name brand clothes at a steep discount, consider shopping at a used clothing chain like Once Upon a Child. You can find kids shoes as well as brands like Patagonia, Vineyard Vines, and the North Face at a fraction of the original cost.

“We’re about 70 percent off true retail price, you can come here and find all the brands your kids like under one roof,” said Kate Finger, Once Upon a Child franchise owner.

Shopping smart can also help you save. Kids often change their minds quickly and grow out of new outfits, so don’t blow your entire budget in one go.

Smart shopping expert Rae Bodge says to buy some basic items first, and then wait for better discounts after most schools have already started.

Taking advantage of the tax-free weekends now offered in more than 20 states can also help save money when shopping for the new school year.

If you’re a paying member at Costco or Sam’s Club, check out their back to school sections as well.