(WHTM) — With so many people traveling this summer, airfares are up sharply this year. So, you may be looking for the cheapest fare you can find. If this is the case, beware.

Flying is getting more and more expensive in 2022. The fare comparison site hopper says the average domestic fare is now over $300 due to soaring jet fuel prices, a pilot shortage, and a surge in travel.

SO, that basic economy fare may look tempting. For instance, Delta from Houston to Columbus, Ohio is $344 roundtrip on the basic economy and $364 in the main cabin. But, Forbes Magazine says that $20 in savings may not be worth it.

The downsides might include:

No advance seat assignment

You’ll be the last to board the plane

Only one carry-on bag

No earning Delta SkyMiles

No Ticket changes in many cases

From the “doesn’t that stink” file, no changes to that basic economy ticket.

During the pandemic, most airlines started allowing free flight changes. But, Forbes says many are removing that perk now for basic economy, and that stinks!

Is it really worth all that, to save $20 on that ticket? Besides, you’ll probably end up sitting by the lavatory in the back of the plan and that stinks in so many ways.

Bottom line: just because one fare you find is $50 dollar less than another may not really mean it’s the cheapest fare, so you don’t waste your money.