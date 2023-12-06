(WHTM)– As you rush to find those holiday gifts in the next few weeks it’s easy to miss some red flags that the great deal you just found is a counterfeit.

Beware of counterfeit holiday goods Apple products, and designer bags that are fake.

Sierra Harper has ordered jewelry online.

“These are some gold earrings,” Harper said.

But she prefers shopping at craft fairs, as opposed to clicking a photo on a website.

“It doesn’t always look like it does in the picture,” Harper said laughing.

Now the U.S. customs department seizes millions of dollars of counterfeit items in the weeks before Christmas. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. So many more of these items end up under the tree.

“Purses, handbags, wallets, Louis Vuitton, you have Coach.”

All these name-brand items, from Apple products to Nike shoes, to jewelry and designer accessories.

“Gucci.”

There are even World Series and Super Bowl rings.

“World Series ring? This is the New York Yankees, yes.”

But it is all fake. It’s part of a haul seized last year by us customs and border protection that customs allowed us to see. Agent Eric Zizelman says fake goods often fall apart or are dangerous.

“You’re not going to get the same quality product as a genuine product,” Zizelamn said.

To protect yourself:

beware of designer items at prices that seem too low

and check online seller’s reviews carefully

That’s why Sierra likes to shop at local businesses.

“But here I can see it and touch it,” Harper said.

So make sure you are buying from a legitimate website, and be wary of cheap name-brand items on eBay or the marketplace that way you don’t waste your money.