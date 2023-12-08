(WHTM) – If you are looking to get Dad a tool set for Christmas, beware of the power tool scam.

But the website Malware Tips is warning about a resurgence of scams involving Milwaukee and DeWalt tools in 2023, two of the most respected names in power saws, hammers, and drills.

The problem is that fake web retailers are advertising DeWalt and Milwaukee tool kits and storage chests for well under $100.

In real life, that’s pretty much impossible, because their power tools start at over $100 and go well up from there.

A 10-piece kit should cost around $1,000, not $95.

These ads use popular names on social media that lure shoppers in.

They will use the names Milwaukee and DeWalt in their ads, and even the logos, so they look like legitimate sites.

But Malware Tips says you often end up with cheap Chinese imitations, nothing like the quality you would get from the real companies. And that stinks.

If you see an ad for cheap name-brand tools, find out where the company is located if you can.

Look for reviews of the vendor.

Look those tools up at Home Depot Lowe’s or Ace Hardware, where chances are they will likely cost a lot more.

It has gotten so bad, that DeWalt is now warning about these scams on its website.

Bottom line: Check out a seller carefully, whether they are selling discount tools, electronics, or even clothing, so you don’t waste your money.