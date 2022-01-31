Don’t Waste Your Money: Big Cancelation Fees

Booking a vacation right now is risky. Cruise ships are turning around and countries will quarantine you if you test positive for omicron. And as one Newport woman just learned, canceling can get expensive.

This is the time of year to book vacations. But omicron has been wrecking plans for many people including uniform maker Jan Ball, who just canceled a trip to visit friends.

“We decided because of the virus that we didn’t want to take that risk, bringing someone into their home,” Ball said. So she and her husband logged onto Allegiant’s website and requested a voucher for future travel. But she was charged more than $300 on four tickets for excise taxes, security fees, and baggage.

“I didn’t know they were going to charge all those fees, that totaled $344.” Ball said. Then she tried calling them. “Yes, can’t get through. It was busy busy busy. I even stayed up till three in the morning one night, trying to get through.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Airlines and resorts have made canceling easier during the pandemic, but you can still be hit with all sorts of fees, especially if you book a discount airline or a basic economy fare at a major carrier.

“Those are those super deep discount tickets. I avoid those because in many cases these cannot be changed,” Zac Griff from The Points Guy said. He also advises, avoid basic economy right now. Check cancellation policies before you book a vacation. Consider what’s called cancel for any reason insurance and pay a bit more for a fully refundable ticket.

“Airlines during the pandemic have lowered the upcharge for these tickets. It used to be hundreds of dollars, not it is tens of dollars,” Griff said.

After we contacted Allegiant, the airline removed Jan’s fees for canceling but she worries for other travelers.

If you are hit with cancelation fees, contact them and explain it was COVID-related. And check the rules before you book, so you don’t waste your money.