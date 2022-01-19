Don’t Waste Your Money: Big-ticket item inflation

(WHTM) — We all feel the impact of inflation every time we go grocery shopping. But, if you are buying big-ticket items, it can really hit home as one Aurora, Indiana man just learned.

Gary Allen found the perfect backyard cedar shed at Lowe’s last spring and says he pre-paid $9,400 on his credit card. “Found it online, ordered it in March, and had a delivery date of April 23rd,” Allen said.

But April became July and then September came and went and still, no shed. It was on backorder. Allen says the store has a lot of other sheds in stock, but none of them were like the farmhouse he ordered and, he says, by the time they had one for him, the price was so much higher.

“I paid $9,400, and now it’s $12,100,” Allen said. Why the almost $3,000 rise from the original price? Rising lumber costs.

“They’re having trouble with the price point from their vendor. And that told me they are having to raise the price because it is unavailable,” Allen said.

We contacted Lowe’s where a spokesman promised to look into Allen’s case. A week later, they offered him a gift card for $750. Though Allen says it still does not bring the shed down to what he originally paid.

The same inflation is also hitting new and used cars, appliances, and other items. So how can you protect yourself if something you want is out of stock? Ask if you can lock in the current price. If you can’t, then consider a different model that is currently in stock. Or, look at a smaller version. In this case, Lowe’s now has a small shed for $9,000.

When it comes to big-ticket items, that is where inflation really hits home. As always, don’t waste your money.