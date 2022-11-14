(WHTM) — The days of sitting down and looking through the Black Friday ads while making a game-plan for Thanksgiving night and Black Friday are long gone.

No need to squeeze all of your Black Friday shopping into one day, many Black Friday sales are underway right now. You won’t have to worry about parking lot lines, rushing the doors, and hoping to grab a deal before they’re all gone.

The pandemic has turned Black Friday into almost an entire month of sales and shoppers like Inga Anderson aren’t waiting.

“Just to do it online in my pajamas, rather than go to the store and fight the crowds and run for the door, I don’t want to do that,” said Anderson.

Walmart just kicked off their “Deals for Days” online, with three whole weeks of sale events. Best Buy also started the sales with their first round of Black Friday deals on Nov. 1. Target runs new deals every day as well.

With these sales available weeks in advance, should shoppers shop the current sales or wait until actual Black Friday to score a better deal?

Walmart spokesman Matt Goans said that there isn’t a reason to wait for Thanksgiving anymore. Walmart currently has televisions, laptops, and more at true Black Friday prices.

“We have really improved the supply chain and we are getting inventory to the stores very early, which is why we are launching Deals for Days a little earlier this year,” said Goans.

Even smaller local shops are getting in on the early deals.

Jenna Young said she’s not waiting for Thanksgiving to do her shopping. “I think it’s good to start shopping early so that you can have a better selection of items.”

But if you are a huge fan of Black Friday, don’t worry. Walmart and many other big stores are opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday for the traditionalists.

For some big items, like Apple products, it might be worth waiting until Thanksgiving night to shop. However, you’ll find some great deals before then, without the stress, so you don’t waste your money.