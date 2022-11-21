(WHTM) — Black Friday used to be simple and straightforward. Now there are so many different days to shop. You may be wondering, which days are the best for what products?

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to shop, thanks to Walmart’s Deals for Days and Target’s early Black Friday sales. If you’d rather hold off until Black Friday, you can wait to shop online Thanksgiving night or Friday morning when stores reopen with more sales.

Olivia Anderson decided she is going to do all her shopping from home. “I mean I think it’s better to go online because you can easily see the prices, and easily see all the sales going on,” said Anerson.

If you are going to be shopping online, when is the best time to do it? With Thursday night sales, Black Friday sales, and Cyber Monday sales, it can be confusing.

“The differentiator used to be Black Friday was the day you would shop in stores; Cyber Monday was the day to stay at home.”

Joanie Demer of “The Krazy Coupon Lady” says that it has become confusing since the pandemic. Her advice is to shop now for bonuses, but it is still worth waiting for extra discounts.

“But they are always gonna hold out a couple of extra doorbusters or layers of savings for Friday itself.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Demer said that early Black Friday sales are great for select items. Thursday nights tend to have the best sales on electronics, Friday sales have the best deals on clothing and kitchen items, and Monday deals have the best deals on travel and experiences.

“There will always be a select few items that drop lower on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday, but for the most part personally I am doing my shopping before Cyber Monday,” said Demer.

It is easiest if you make a list of what you want and check the store websites to see when they will have their biggest markdowns. That way you don’t waste your money.