(WHTM) — If you wanted a boat or camper during the past two years, most dealers would tell you to take a number.

Just like new cars, they were hard to find and pricey! But that has changed.

Milly Weaver and her son Owen have dreams of buying a camper this spring.

“We live on a lake and would love to have one,” said Milly Weaver.

It’s hard not to, with travel trailers and motor homes looking more and more like luxury homes on wheels these days.

Many have price tags to match, like Mercedes Sprinters for over $100,000.

But Jamie Evans of Camping World says that mini campers, for under $10,000 are also hot right now.

“We see people buying smaller towables, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon, as vehicles are a bit smaller and people want to save money on gas,” said Evans.

If you wanted a boat or a camper a year ago, you were going to have to wait six months, overpay, or fight with somebody to get one

This year we are happy to report that things have changed, and they are back to normal.

“They are back on track; manufacturing is at an all-time high. There is not a lack of inventory,” said Mitch Renfro.

Renfro says that if you want a new boat or camper, you have a lot of options for the first time in three years. Pontoon boats, fishing boats, and ski boats are all available again.

Unfortunately, just like with new cars, prices are not coming down. So, make sure you can really afford that boat or camper, so you don’t waste your money.