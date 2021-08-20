Don’t Waste Your Money: Boat Shortage

You’ve probably heard about the pickup truck shortage and maybe the furniture shortage. But the shortage of boats is even worse and all three of them are connected.

Frank Jones restores old boats, like a beautiful 1948 Chris Craft. He’s glad he’s not buying right now because the boating business is… “Crazy, yeah, the prices are off the scales,” Jones said.

Used boat prices, just like used cars, are up 30% this year, due to a record shortage of new boats. Brad Cummins showed one of his four boats for sale inside his store. Out front just one, when they usually have dozens for sale. “We have boats ready to be shipped here that are sold units but are being held back by the foam shortage,” Cummins said.

Yes, a shortage of foam, not computer chips, is now the reason for delays of couches, mattresses, and boats. It’s not COVID but the winter storms that hammered Texas plants. “So resin became an issue, foam became an issue for the seats,” Cummins said.

Just like with pickup trucks and furniture, boat dealers say you need to plan ahead, and order one now if you want a boat for next summer. “If they want to be on the water for next season, they definitely need to come in today,”

Looking for a used boat? Just like with pickup trucks, prices are insane. Frank Jones says he’ll keep his vintage Chris Craft unless of course, someone makes him an offer. The foam shortage is not impacting automakers as much, because they buy so much they can get to the front of the line. As always don’t waste your money.