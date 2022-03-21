With gas at four dollars or more a gallon, we would all like to improve our car’s gas mileage a bit. So we went for a drive with one man who knows how to squeeze every mile out of a gallon of gas.

Bosco Engels hops into his Prius to show his secrets for getting 50, 60, or more miles per gallon. “The best thing with that is to not accelerate as fast, and to anticipate your braking,” Engels said. He is a “hypermiler,” who saves money on gas by treating the gas pedal like a carton of eggs and doing a “smooth but consistent acceleration.”

His biggest tips:

No jackrabbit starts.

Anticipate red lights and stop signs

Turn your car’s stop-start feature on if it has that.

These are all practices that can boost mileage. “It really depends on the vehicle. I would estimate 10%, just doing those two things,” Engels said. His other secret to great mileage, drive the speed limit.

“Every five miles an hour over 70, you are going to get 5-10% less gas mileage,” Engels said.

Now you might be saying “I can’t drive like that.” Is there any gadget I can buy for under the hood or dashboard that might boost my mileage?

“Almost any fuel-saving gadget you are going to buy on the market is nothing, they are garbage,” Jason Torchinsky said. He has studied fuel-saving devices for a decade, as a tech writer for Jalopnik and The Autopian. He says today’s cars are so high-tech, that a fuel line magnet or blue light bulb, like the now-defunct fuel shark, will not boost your mileage. “People have done studies, laws of physics. There is no reason to believe these will do anything for you whatsoever,” Torchinsky said.

The FTC has shut down dozens of fuel savers over the year. Jason says some oil additives, or thinner motor oil, might help a tiny bit. “Maybe you will get an infinitesimal advantage of efficiency,” Torchinsky said. But he says thinner oil can also harm some engines.

So your best bet is to slow down like Bosco, and that will make the biggest difference when it’s four dollars at the pump, so you don’t waste your money.